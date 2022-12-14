Hayden Hurst doubtful to play Week 15 vs. Buccaneers

the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and it looks like Joe Burrow will once again not have TE Hayden Hurst to throw to. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that Hurst was doubtful for this week, per Andrew Gillis. Taylor said the exact same thing last week and Hurst was unable to play due to his calf injury.

With Hurst out, Mitchell Wilcox has taken over as the starting tight end, but hasn’t had a fantasy impact, even last week without Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins available for most of the game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

With Hurst likely out and Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd dealing with injuries, Ja’Marr Chase is the only healthy starting pass catcher at the moment. They could get Higgins and/or Boyd back, but we’ll need to keep an eye on the practice reports.