Jakobi Meyers injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Raiders

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was at practice on Wednesday but was not in uniform and didn’t participate during the portion of the practice that was open to the media. Meyers missed the Patriots’ Week 14 game while in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Week 13.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Meyers is just one on a long list of starters listed as questionable on the Patriots’ depth chart heading into this week’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. WR DeVante Parker and RB Rhamondre Stevenson are also questionable heading into Sunday.

Meyers leads the team in receiving yards this season, with 593 over 50 receptions. If he and Parker are both out, Mac Jones will likely be looking to WRs Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor as well as tight end Hunter Henry for targets. With these injuries in mind, Henry would be a good option to start at tight end this week.