DeVante Parker not practicing Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Raiders

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. The New England Patriots are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC battle. The Patriots have dealt with a number of injuries all season, and that looks to be continuing this week. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is not practicing on Wednesday, and it is likely due to the concussion he sustained last week. Parker took to social media on Tuesday to share his anger with the way the refs handled his injury in the game.

Back at practice today in Tucson:



DT Christian Barmore

CB Jalen Mills

RB Damien Harris

S Devin McCourty



No sign of Rhamondre Stevenson, Jack Jones, Isaiah Wynn or DeVante Parker



Jakobi Meyers and Jake Bailey are here but weren’t in uniform during the brief open media portion pic.twitter.com/jSlcCDxaaU — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 14, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Parker has been a consistent contributor to the Patriots' passing attack. He has played in 12 games and has 25 receptions on 40 targets for 460 yards and a touchdown. He has the second-most receiving yards on the team despite having half the receptions of team leader Jakobi Meyers. If Parker is able to progress through the concussion protocol, you could fire him up in deeper PPR leagues. If he is out, the only Patriots WR I’d feel comfortable starting would be Meyers.