David Njoku limited participant Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Ravens

We are in Week 15 of the NFL season. The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of AFC North opponents. The Browns haven’t seen their offense vastly improve since the return of Deshaun Watson, and they will need to take a step up against the Ravens. Tight end David Njoku is still dealing with a knee injury and has logged back-to-back limited practices.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Njoku has battled injuries throughout the season. He has played in only 10 games but has been a factor whenever he has been active. Njoku has 48 receptions on 61 targets for 523 yards and three touchdowns. Behind starting wide receiver Amari Cooper, he is arguably the second most important pass-catcher for the Cleveland offense. If Njoku is active, you are likely going to start him in your Week 15 fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, you will want to find a tight end to start from another team, as Harrison Bryant doesn’t retain the same value.