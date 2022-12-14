Juwan Johnson limited Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Falcons

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. With the NFC South still up for grabs, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons. While the Saints have struggled on offense, one of their bright spots has been tight end Juwan Johnson. With guys like Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry sidelined, he has been able to shine in the offense. Unfortunately, Johnson was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Johnson has suited up for 12 games this season. He has brought in 31 of his 49 targets for 349 yards and five touchdowns. If he is unable to play, quarterback Andy Dalton will be missing one of his best redzone threats in the offense. If Johnson is active, you could look at starting him in your fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, you likely need to look elsewhere as, outside of Taysom Hill, it is hard to determine who could see the uptick in usage.