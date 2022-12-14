Daniel Bellinger limited Wednesday of Week 15 vs. Commanders

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. Due to some switching around of the schedule, this week’s new Sunday Night Football game will be a rematch of the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. These teams tied in Week 13, so each will be looking for a leg up in the second game in this divisional series. On Wednesday’s injury report, tight end David Bellinger was listed as a limited participant dealing with a rib injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Bellinger has only played in nine games this season and has missed time with an eye injury. He has 24 receptions on 26 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns. New York has struggled to find a reliable pass-catcher in the offense, but Bellinger has played well when given the opportunity. He was flirting with fantasy football relevance earlier in the year, but that has dissipated. Even if Bellinger is active, look for someone else to start in your Week 15 fantasy football lineups.