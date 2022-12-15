Diontae Johnson off injury report Week 15 vs. Panthers

Friday PM Update: Johnson was able to return as a limited participant on Friday. Even though he wasn’t a full participant, he still heads into the weekend without an injury designation. Barring any weekend setbacks, he will play on Sunday.

Kenny Pickett is listed as DOUBTFUL vs. Panthers, as Mike Tomlin said today. Myles Jack (groin) also doubtful.



Everyone else is good to go. pic.twitter.com/Ul8qXUrckB — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2022

Week 15 will see the Pittsburgh Steelers flying south to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers are trying to avoid their worst season in head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure, but they are running out of time to make a push. While their offense has struggled at times this season, they have been dealing with injuries. Starting wideout Diontae Johnson wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday but was listed as not practicing on Thursday due to a hip injury.

Diontae Johnson didn’t practice today with a hip injury. His hip also limited his participation last week.



Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited for the second straight day. pic.twitter.com/eXAjIicmhh — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 15, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Johnson has all but lost his fantasy value this season. He has yet to find the endzone, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to favor his fellow rookie George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth in the passing attack. Johnson has played in all 13 games this year and has 67 receptions on 113 targets for 647 yards and no touchdowns. Last week, Johnson had a similar trajectory with his practice reports and still was able to suit up and play on Sunday. He is a risky play even in PPR leagues, but he could be a flex if he is active this week. Try and avoid him in standard leagues, as you are banking on him finally scoring a touchdown after 14 weeks of not being able to.