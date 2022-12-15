David Montgomery off injury report in Week 15 vs. Eagles

Friday PM Update: Montgomery was listed as a full participant on Friday and was removed from the injury report. He should play on Sunday, barring any unexpected setbacks before the game.

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season. The Chicago Bears are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chicago offense has taken a step forward with quarterback Justin Fields leaning into his offensive upside. The Bears could be behind the 8-ball this week as there is an illness going around the team that is sidelining players from practice. Fields missed practice Wednesday with it but has returned Thursday. Unfortunately, teammate David Montgomery seems to now be dealing with the illness and didn’t practice Thursday.

Justin Fields (illness) was back at practice today, but David Montgomery now has an illness and did not practice. Chase Claypool (knee) still DNP. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 15, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Montgomery has played in 12 games for the Bears. He has 160 rushing attempts for 641 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He technically is the third-best runner on his own team, as both Fields and backup Khalil Herbert have more yards. This has seen Montgomery take a step back in the offense, but he still is a serviceable fantasy football start. If he is active, you can consider him an RB3 or a flex play for your Week 15 fantasy football lineups.