Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 15 vs. Patriots

Friday update: Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. He logged limited practices all week.

Week 15 of the NFL season will see the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New England Patriots. These two AFC opponents each are needing a win to stay in the hunt for a potential playoff spot. The Raiders are coming off a devastating loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams and need to bounce back. Unfortunately, starting running back Josh Jacobs has logged back-to-back limited practices dealing with quad and hand injuries.

OL Dylan Parham and CB Sam Webb were both upgraded to FULL participants in Thursday's practice for the Raiders. null pic.twitter.com/AfgFwv2RAx — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 15, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

The quad injury for Jacobs isn’t the most concerning because it has limited him previously, and he was able to put up big numbers. He picked up the hand injury in last week’s game, and there is concern that it is still bothering him enough to be included in the report.

Jacobs heads into Week 15 leading the NFL with 1,402 rushing yards. He has scored 11 touchdowns and has brought in 44 of his 52 targets for 346 additional yards through the air. If Jacobs is able to be active, he should remain in your Week 15 fantasy football lineups. His backup is some combination of Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White, and they should be avoided if he is ruled inactive.