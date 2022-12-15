 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Lockett set to have surgery for broken finger, may miss only one game

Tyler Lockett suffered a finger injury in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Friday update: Rapoport has tracked back on his earlier report, saying Lockett might only miss one game after having surgery on his fractured finger.

Friday update: Lockett will miss at least two games and possibly more, per Ian Rapoport. D.K. Metcalf, Noah Fant and Marquise Goodwin will be the lead receivers while he is out.

Post-game update: Lockett has a broken finger and it appears the final three games are in doubt.

Tyler Lockett suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to the locker room for more tests late in the game against the 49ers. Lockett has had a strong game, catching seven passes for 68 yards against the tough 49ers defense.

The 49ers lead 21-13 at the two minute warning as the Seahawks try to get the ball back for one more chance to tie it up.

