Tyler Lockett set to have surgery for broken finger, may miss only one game

Friday update: Rapoport has tracked back on his earlier report, saying Lockett might only miss one game after having surgery on his fractured finger.

#Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize his fractured finger, source said. It's possible he only misses one game and is back for the final two. But a firm timetable will be available post-surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2022

Friday update: Lockett will miss at least two games and possibly more, per Ian Rapoport. D.K. Metcalf, Noah Fant and Marquise Goodwin will be the lead receivers while he is out.

Post-game update: Lockett has a broken finger and it appears the final three games are in doubt.

Pete Carroll compared Tyler Lockett's broken finger to the one Rashaad Penny suffered in 2018. I believe Rashaad broke his finger in mid-August and was ready to play in the season opener. But with that timeline, feels unlikely Tyler would make it back in regular season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 16, 2022

Tyler Lockett suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to the locker room for more tests late in the game against the 49ers. Lockett has had a strong game, catching seven passes for 68 yards against the tough 49ers defense.

The 49ers lead 21-13 at the two minute warning as the Seahawks try to get the ball back for one more chance to tie it up.