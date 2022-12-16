Marquise Brown questionable for Week 15 vs. Broncos with illness

Friday update: Brown is officially listed as questionable with an illness, but he’s likely going to suit up given he returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session. This is likely an extra cautious designation due to the nature of illnesses. Expect Brown to be playing in Week 15.

The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos in a non-conference game this week. The offense is already going to be stunted with the loss of quarterback Kyler Murray for the season. Wide receiver Marquise Brown is battling an illness, and we have seen players sidelined with sicknesses this season. He wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday but popped up on Thursday with the illness and didn’t practice. Friday, he was back at practice, but we will see what his status is ahead of Sunday’s game.

Hollywood Brown was back at #AZCardinals practice on Friday.



Did not see CBs Antonio Hamilton or Byron Murphy Jr. pic.twitter.com/oeuDMYY1NL — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 16, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 15

Brown has suited up for only eight games this season but has been the team’s second-best wide receiver. He has 53 receptions on 80 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Brown hasn’t gotten to play many games with Hopkins, but he still figures to be second in line for targets. Even with Colt McCoy under center, Brown is worth a start in fantasy football leagues this week if he is active.