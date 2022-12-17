Dolphins vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Update — Wilson is inactive for Saturday’s game vs. the Bills. Cracraft is also inactive for the Dolphins.

Dolphins inactives vs the Bills: RB Jeff Wilson, QB Teddy Bridgewater, DB Elijah Campbell, S Eric Rowe, WR River Cracraft, WR Erik Ezukanma — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 17, 2022

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/uUqvm8EsCq — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 17, 2022

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Week 15 with plenty on the line for the playoff picture. The Bills have a two-game lead on the Dolphins and can clinch a playoff berth with a win. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Bills are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Dolphins have already ruled out S Elijah Campbell and S Eric Rowe, while the Bills have ruled out C Ryan Bates and DE Jordan Phillips. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins will likely deactivate WR River Cracraft, who they designated as doubtful for the game due to a calf injury. They have listed OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec / knee), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), and RB Jeff Wilson (hip) as questionable for the game. Armstead and Wilson sat out practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but then got in a limited session on Thursday.

The Bills have no other players on their final injury report. DT Ed Oliver was limited the first two days of practice, but got in a full session on Thursday. LB Matt Milano sat out practice the first two days but then got in a limited session and came off the final injury report.