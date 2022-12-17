 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

The Dolphins and Bills meet in Week 15 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 15 inactives arrive at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

NFL: Chargers vs. Dolphins

Update — Wilson is inactive for Saturday’s game vs. the Bills. Cracraft is also inactive for the Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Week 15 with plenty on the line for the playoff picture. The Bills have a two-game lead on the Dolphins and can clinch a playoff berth with a win. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday and the Bills are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Dolphins have already ruled out S Elijah Campbell and S Eric Rowe, while the Bills have ruled out C Ryan Bates and DE Jordan Phillips. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins will likely deactivate WR River Cracraft, who they designated as doubtful for the game due to a calf injury. They have listed OT Terron Armstead (toe, pec / knee), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), and RB Jeff Wilson (hip) as questionable for the game. Armstead and Wilson sat out practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but then got in a limited session on Thursday.

The Bills have no other players on their final injury report. DT Ed Oliver was limited the first two days of practice, but got in a full session on Thursday. LB Matt Milano sat out practice the first two days but then got in a limited session and came off the final injury report.

