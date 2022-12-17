Ravens vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Ravens-Browns inactives

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Kenyan Drake, TE Charlie Kolar, OL Ben Cleveland, ILB Josh Bynes, CB Pepe Williams

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelon Darden, WR David Bell, CB Thomas Graham Jr., DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, and the two squads will face off on a slightly shorter week. They will play on Saturday as part of the NFL Network tripleheader, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Browns are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Well, player. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is the only player who has been formally ruled out for the game due to his knee injury. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Ravens have three players listed as questionable, including T Morgan Moses (knee), P Jordan Stout (right knee), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee). The most notable piece of news from their injury report is that QB Tyler Huntley was removed from the final injury report after two straight full practice sessions. He’s on track to start in place of Jackson.

The Browns injury report is fairly clean with WR David Bell (thumb, toe) the only player listed as questionable. He sat out all three practices this week, so is likely on the wrong side of questionable. David Njoku was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday before getting in a full workout on Friday, while Amari Cooper sat on Tuesday and Wednesday before getting in a limited session on Thursday. Neither is on the final injury report.