Colts vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Colts-Vikings inactives

Colts: CB Brandon Facyson. CB Kenny Moore II, WR Mike Strachan, QB Sam Ehlinger, DE Ben Banogu, C Wesley French, DT Chris Williams

Vikings: C Garrett Bradbury, CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, Edge Patrick Jones II, DL Ross Blacklock

The NFL is back with some Saturday football, and the Week 15 weekend slate opens with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Indianapolis Colts. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at US Bank Stadium and the Vikings are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Colts have ruled out CB Kenny Moore and WR Mike Strachan, while the Vikings have not formally ruled out anybody heading into game day. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Colts will likely also be without CB Brandon Facyson, who is listed as doubtful with an illness. He sat out all three practices this week and will probably be listed as inactive this afternoon.

The Vikings have five players listed as questionable, including C Garrett Bradbury (back), CB Cameron Dantzler (illness), DE Danielle Hunter (neck), DE Patrick Jones (illness), and DT Harrison Phillips (back). Jones came down with an illness ahead of the final practice, so his status will depend on how quickly that passes. Cameron Dantzler missed the first two practices with an illness, but returned to limited work on Thursday, which bodes well for his availability on Saturday.