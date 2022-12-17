Jaylen Waddle suffers forearm injury, returns to action in Week 15 vs. Bills

Update - Waddle returned to action after missing a little more than a drive for the Dolphins.

Update - Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a forearm injury, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Bills rule out center Mitch Morse with a concussion.



Dolphins say WR Jaylen Waddle has a forearm injury and is questionable to return. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 18, 2022

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has reportedly gone to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 15 tilt.

It’s unknown if Waddle is injured or has gone to the locker room for, ahem, other reasons.

Jaylen Waddle not on the field. He went into the locker room earlier. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 18, 2022

It’s unfortunate for Miami Dolphins fans and fantasy football players who roster Waddle. The speedy receiver scored a highlight-worthy touchdown earlier in the game.

Before leaving for the locker room, Waddle caught three passes for 114 yards and that touchdown catch.