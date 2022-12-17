 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen Waddle suffers forearm injury, returns to action in Week 15 vs. Bills

Jaylen Waddle suffered a forearm in injury in the fourth quarter in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Update - Waddle returned to action after missing a little more than a drive for the Dolphins.

Update - Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a forearm injury, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has reportedly gone to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Week 15 tilt.

It’s unknown if Waddle is injured or has gone to the locker room for, ahem, other reasons.

It’s unfortunate for Miami Dolphins fans and fantasy football players who roster Waddle. The speedy receiver scored a highlight-worthy touchdown earlier in the game.

Before leaving for the locker room, Waddle caught three passes for 114 yards and that touchdown catch.

