Justin Jefferson back in medical tent late in game Saturday vs. Colts

Update — The good thing is Jefferson was able to return and put up solid fantasy numbers for the rest of the game. He’s got nine catches for 96 yards and a TD. The bad news is, Jefferson is back in the medical tent late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings only trail 36-21 with just over 8:00 left in the game. Minnesota could mount of a comeback. It’s unclear if Jefferson will be available for the last few drives.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was forced to leave the game during a drive late in the second quarter Saturday vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Jefferson was brought to the ground hard on a tackle right before Kirk Cousins threw a pick-6 to give the Colts a 30-0 lead heading toward halftime. Jefferson is probable to return to the game after sustaining a chest injury.

Jefferson is just the latest fantasy football stud to go down with an injury on Saturday in the first of three games. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle and was ruled out for the remainder of the day. Jefferson’s injury could have similar impact on fantasy football playoff matchups for Week 15. He’s probable to return but you’d think given the score, the Vikings will be cautious with the star wideout. Jefferson had three catches for 17 yards prior to exiting.

Jefferson is back in the game which is encouraging. It still doesn’t feel like there’s any need to risk further injury for Jefferson if you’re the Vikings. They’re down 30-0 and chances of coming back are super slim (albeit it is against the Colts). We’re seeing Jefferson running routes though, so the injury can’t be very serious.