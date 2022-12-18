 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

The Falcons and Saints meet in Week 15 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 15 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Falcons-Saints inactives

Falcons: OL Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, DB P.J. Williams, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Lewis Kidd, DE Payton Turner

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints should be in must-win mode on Sunday, competing in a tight NFC South race that features all four teams with records below .500. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Falcons have ruled out G Chuma Edoga, while the Saints will be without LB Zack Baun and CB PJ Williams. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Saints have six players listed as questionable including RB Dwayne Washington (illness), S JT Gray (hamstring, back), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), DE Payton Turner (ankle), TE Adam Trautman (ankle) and TE Juwan Johnson (ankle). All but Washington participated on a limited basis this week.

The Falcons appear to be healthy outside of Edoga’s absence with a knee injury.

