Falcons vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Falcons-Saints inactives

Falcons: OL Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, DB P.J. Williams, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Lewis Kidd, DE Payton Turner

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints should be in must-win mode on Sunday, competing in a tight NFC South race that features all four teams with records below .500. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Falcons have ruled out G Chuma Edoga, while the Saints will be without LB Zack Baun and CB PJ Williams. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Saints have six players listed as questionable including RB Dwayne Washington (illness), S JT Gray (hamstring, back), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), DE Payton Turner (ankle), TE Adam Trautman (ankle) and TE Juwan Johnson (ankle). All but Washington participated on a limited basis this week.

The Falcons appear to be healthy outside of Edoga’s absence with a knee injury.