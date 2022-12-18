Giants vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Giants-Commanders inactives

Giants: WR David Sills, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Rodarius Williams, LB Tae Crowder, G Shane Lemieux, G Jack Anderson

Commanders: DE Chase Young, OL Saahdiq Charles, CB Benjamin St-Juste, QB Sam Howell, OL Chris Paul, LB Scoota Harris

The Washington Commanders will play the New York Giants for the second game in a row coming off a bye week. The game finished in a 20-20 tie, and the Giants are coming off a 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are battling for an NFC Wild Card spot, and this game could play a significant role in the playoff race. The game will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover and will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Giants already ruled out CB Adoree’ Jackson, G Joshua Ezeudu and G Shane Lemieux, while T Saahdiq Charles has been ruled out by the Commanders. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

New York has three players listed as questionable including TE Daniel Bellinger (rib), CB Nick McCloud (illness) and DT Leonard Williams (neck). All three players participated on a limited basis on Friday.

Four Washington players are questionable including CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), DE Chase Young (knee), WR Cam Sims (back) and DE Efe Obada (finger). They were all limited participants in Friday’s practice.