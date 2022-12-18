Steelers vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Steelers-Panthers inactives

Steelers: QB Kenny Pickett, CB Josh Jackson, LB Myles Jack, G Kendrick Green, DT Jonathan Marshall

Panthers: S Juston Burris, OL Larnel Coleman, DE Amaré Barno

Both teams are in big need of victories down the stretch as the Pittsburgh Steelers enter two games down in the AFC Wild Card race, while the Carolina Panthers just a game out of the top spot in the NFC South. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Steelers downgraded Kenny Pickett to out on Saturday, while LB Brandon Smith is out for the Panthers. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Steelers got a bit of good news on Saturday as they were able to upgrade LB Myles Jack (groin) from doubtful to questionable. Jack sat out Wednesday and Thursday practices but was able to get in a limited workout on Friday.

Carolina has three players listed as questionable including WR DJ Moore (ankle), WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) and S Xavier Woods (knee). Woods was a full participant in Friday’s practice, while Moore and Shenault were limited on Friday.