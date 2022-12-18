Eagles vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Eagles-Bears inactives

Eagles: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta

Bears: WR N’Keal Harry, WR Chase Claypool, QB Tim Boyle, OL Ja’Tyre Carter, TE Trevon Wesco, DB Justin Layne, RT Larry Borom

The Philadelphia Eagles hold the NFL’s best record and are in the driver’s seat for the top seed in NFC down the stretch, and they will travel to take on the Chicago Bears, which are tied for the second worst record as the only team in the conference eliminated from the playoffs. Sunday’s game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, and it will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Eagles already ruled out S Reed Blankenship, while the Bears will officially be without WR Chase Claypool and TE Trevon Wesco. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Eagles do not have anybody listed as questionable or doubtful heading into Sunday afternoon’s contest.

The Bears will likely be without T Larry Brown (knee), who is listed as doubtful and was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday. WR N’Keal Harry (back) and CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) are questionable, but both were full participants in practice all week.