Chiefs vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Chiefs-Texans inactives

Chiefs: QB Shane Buechele, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Nico Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, CB Steven Nelson, LB Garret Wallow, OL Kenyon Green, TE OJ Howard

One of the AFC’s best will take on the NFL’s worst when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the Houston Texans from NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Nobody is officially listed as out for the Chiefs, while the Texans will be without WR Nico Collins (foot), WR Brandin Cooks (calf), G Kenyon Green (ankle), CB Steven Nelson (foot), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), DT Taylor Stallworth (calf) and CB Derek Stingley (hamstring). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs listed DT Chris Jones (illness) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) as questionable. Tony participated on a limited basis at practice all week, and Jones did not practice at all on Friday.

Texans C Justin McCray (hamstring) returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday and is ruled as questionable.