Cowboys vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Cowboys-Jaguars inactives

Cowboys: TE Jake Ferguson, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier

Jaguars: WR Kendric Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, OLB Travon Walker, OLB De’Shaan Dixon

The Dallas Cowboys will enter Sunday two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the NFC East as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, which two games out of the AFC Wild Card race. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Cowboys already ruled out TE Jake Ferguson, and the Jaguars don’t have anybody out at this point. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The only player whose status is uncertain for Dallas is DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), who participated on a limited basis all week in practice.

The Jaguars have six players listed as questionable including QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LB Chad Muma (ankle), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen), LB Travon Walker (ankle), CB Darious Williams (abdomen) and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder). Walker did not practice this week, while all of the others participated on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday.