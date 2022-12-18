Lions vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Lions-Jets inactives

Lions: G Kayode Awosika, LB Derrick Barnes, DL Michael Brockers, RB Craig Reynolds, QB Joshua Dobbs, G Ross Pierschbascher, DL Austin Bryant

Jets: QB Mike White, RB James Robinson, DT Quinnen Williams, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Corey Davis, TE Jeremy Ruckert, CB Brandin Echols

Week 15 of the NFL season will see the Detroit Lions taking on the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. Each of these teams is needing a win to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot in their respective conferences.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Lions have already ruled out G Kayode Awosika (ankle), LB Derrick Barnes (knee) and DE Michael Brockers (illness). Fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (illness), DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness), C Frank Ragnow (foot), and Justin Jackson (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Jets will be without WR Corey Davis (concussion), CB Brandin Echols (quadriceps) and QB Mike White (ribs), who have been ruled out. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Calf) and S Lamarcus Joyner (hip) are questionable. Williams will test his injury during pre-game warmups but is considered 50/50 to play.