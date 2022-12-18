Cardinals vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Cardinals-Broncos inactives

Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy, QB David Blough, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamilton, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen

Broncos: G/T Quinn Bailey, DL Elijah Garcia, WR Kendall Hinton, CB Michael Ojemudia, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Courtland Sutton, QB Russell Wilson

The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. While the Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Cardinals can possibly stay in the hunt for a wild card spot with a win.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cardinals have ruled out DE Zach Allen (hand) and CB (Byron Murphy (back). They will also be without starting quarterback Kyler Muray who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), T Rashaad Coward (chest), CB Antonio Hamilton (back, illness), S Charles Washington (chest) and CB Marco Wilson (neck) are all listed as questionable. Brown is expected to play.

Cardinals’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Broncos, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2022

The Broncos will be without WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and QB Russell Wilson (concussion). Linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (shoulder, illness), DE Dre’Mont Jones (hip) and G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back) are listed as questionable.