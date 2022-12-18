Titans vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Titans-Chargers inactives

Titans: WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Tre Avery, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos, DT Teair Tart, DL Denico Autry

Chargers: S Derwin James (quad), QB Easton Stick , RB Sony Michel, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, S J.T. Woods, DL Christopher Hinton

Week 15 will feature the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers duking it out in an AFC clash. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. Win or lose, the Titans will retain the lead in the AFC South, while the Chargers need a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Titans have already ruled out DE Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck) and S Amani Hooker (knee). They don’t have any other players listed as questionable or doubtful.

The Chargers have yet to rule out any players. Safety Derwin James (quad) is doubtful, while CB Bryce Callahan (groin), DT Sebastian Joseph (knee, back) and T Trey Pipkins (knee) are questionable. James didn’t log any sort of practice this week and isn’t expected to play.