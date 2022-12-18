Bengals vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Bengals-Buccaneers inactives

Bengals: CB Mike Hilton, CB Jalen Davis, OL D’Ante Smith, OL Jackson Carman, TE Hayden Hurst, DE Trey Hendrickson

Bucs: WR Julio Jones, CB Jamel Dean, DT Vita Vea, RT Tristan Wirfs, OLB Carl Nassib, OLB Genard Avery, QB Kyle Trask

The Cincinnati Bengals will fly south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a non-conference game in Week 15. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bengals have already ruled out DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist), CB Mike Hilton (knee) and TE Hayden Hurst (calf). Cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb) is listed as doubtful. Wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Trent Taylor (hamstring) are all listed as questionable. Boyd and Higgins, at least, are expected to play.

The #Bengals are expecting to have WR Tyler Boyd (finger) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) playing today, source said. Both are listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

The Buccaneers will be without LB Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique), CB Jamel Dean (toe), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral) and DT Vita Vea (calf). The injury report doesn’t stop there as S Mike Edwards (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), LB Joe Tryon (hip), S Antoine Winfield (ankle) and T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) are all questionable.