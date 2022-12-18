 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

The Patriots and Raiders meet in Week 15 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 15 inactives arrive at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Patriots-Raiders inactives

Patriots: WR DeVante Parker, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, CB Jack Jones, S Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Sam Roberts

Raiders: CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Netane Muti, G Alex Bars, OT Jackson Barton, DT Neil Farrell, Jr., DE Tashawn Bower, DT Andrew Billings

The New England Patriots will head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. At this point, both teams are in the playoff hunt for a Wild Card spot and would benefit from a win.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Patriots have already ruled out CB Jalen Mills (groin), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), T Isaiah Wynn (foot), and RB Damien Harris (thigh). Tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf, back), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), CB Jack Jones (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Meyers and Stevenson are both expected to play.

The Raiders will be without G Alex Bars (knee) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee). Tackle Jackson Barton (back), DT Andrew Billings (fibula), G Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique, wrist), RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep, hand) and LB Denzel Perryman (hip) are questionable. Tight end Darren Waller and WR Huner Renfrow have been activated off IR and are eligible to play. Meyers and Jacobs are both expected to play.

