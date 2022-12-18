Patriots vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Patriots-Raiders inactives

Patriots: WR DeVante Parker, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, CB Jack Jones, S Joshuah Bledsoe, DT Sam Roberts

Raiders: CB Rock Ya-Sin, G Netane Muti, G Alex Bars, OT Jackson Barton, DT Neil Farrell, Jr., DE Tashawn Bower, DT Andrew Billings

The New England Patriots will head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. At this point, both teams are in the playoff hunt for a Wild Card spot and would benefit from a win.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Patriots have already ruled out CB Jalen Mills (groin), WR DeVante Parker (concussion), T Isaiah Wynn (foot), and RB Damien Harris (thigh). Tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf, back), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), CB Jack Jones (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Meyers and Stevenson are both expected to play.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) is expected to play, while RB Rhamondre Stevenson, questionable with an ankle injury, has what is described as a "good chance" to go, as well. A pre-game workout will determine his fate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

The Raiders will be without G Alex Bars (knee) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee). Tackle Jackson Barton (back), DT Andrew Billings (fibula), G Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique, wrist), RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep, hand) and LB Denzel Perryman (hip) are questionable. Tight end Darren Waller and WR Huner Renfrow have been activated off IR and are eligible to play. Meyers and Jacobs are both expected to play.