 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colt McCoy heads to locker room in Week 15 vs. Broncos

Colt McCoy suffered an injury in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

UPDATE: The Cardinals announced that Colt McCoy has a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. He will enter the concussion protocol and his status is uncertain for Week 16. Arizona will face the Buccaneers in Week 16. Trace McSorley would be in line to start the game if McCoy couldn’t play. We can expect the Cardinals to add a quarterback this week until they know McCoy’s status.

Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy went down in visible pain after converting a first down in the third quarter against the Broncos. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room.

Kyler Murray is out for the season with an ACL tear, so third-string QB Trace McSorley will come into the game against the Denver Broncos.

Before the injury, McCoy was 13-for-21 for 78 yards and one interception in what had been a touchdown-free game up to the point that he left to head to the locker room.

McSorley is the only remaining healthy quarterback on the Cardinals’ roster. If he is injured, the emergency backup option would be running back Corey Clement, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Updates to come.

More From DraftKings Nation