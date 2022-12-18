Justin Fields playing through leg cramps in Week 15 vs. Eagles

Update: Fields is back in the game and is playing through the cramps.

Update: Fields has returned from the locker room, so this might just be cramps he was dealing with. The Bears are down 12 with 4:20 left, so we’ll see if the team puts Fields back out there to close this game back out.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a leg injury in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles as he scrambled for a first down on third-down play. Fields got up and appeared to be fine but he started to stretch out his leg and then went down near the sidelines. After getting further stretching on the sidelines, Fields eventually went to the locker room.

Justin Fields is headed to the locker room. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 18, 2022

The Bears are in a tough game against the Eagles and can play spoiler here for the NFL’s top team. The Eagles need this win to maintain their lead in the NFC ahead of a crucial matchup against the Cowboys next week but the Bears are doing damage with Fields leading the charge.

If Fields doesn’t return, Nathan Peterman appears to be the primary backup for Chicago. The Bears just went on defense, so we’ll have to wait for a bit to see who comes back out for the team when the offense returns.