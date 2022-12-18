 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zonovan Knight returns in Week 15 vs. Lions

Zonovan Knight suffers leg injury in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Zonovan Knight #27 of the New York Jets runs with the ball during the second half against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Update: Knight has returned to the game for the Jets. This doesn’t mean he isn’t dealing with a leg injury, though, so keep an eye on his performance the rest of the way.

The New York Jets are hosting the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game in Week 15. The Jets' offense has been riddled with injuries this season, and they have picked up another. Zonovan “Bam” Knight looked a little off coming off the field after a play. He was seen then limping on the sideline, and he is getting checked out in the medical tent,

The rookie out of NC State has played in only three games this season but has been getting attention in New York. He has 46 carries for 230 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Knight hasn’t been super involved in the passing game but has brought in all 10 of his targets for an additional 68 yards. With starting running back Breece Hall sidelined for the season, Knight has been the one to step up. Prior to the injury on Sunday, he had 12 carries for 21 yards.

