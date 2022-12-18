Zonovan Knight returns in Week 15 vs. Lions

Update: Knight has returned to the game for the Jets. This doesn’t mean he isn’t dealing with a leg injury, though, so keep an eye on his performance the rest of the way.

The New York Jets are hosting the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game in Week 15. The Jets' offense has been riddled with injuries this season, and they have picked up another. Zonovan “Bam” Knight looked a little off coming off the field after a play. He was seen then limping on the sideline, and he is getting checked out in the medical tent,

#Jets RB Zonovan Knight being looked at in the medical tent. He was limping a bit on the sideline. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 18, 2022

The rookie out of NC State has played in only three games this season but has been getting attention in New York. He has 46 carries for 230 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Knight hasn’t been super involved in the passing game but has brought in all 10 of his targets for an additional 68 yards. With starting running back Breece Hall sidelined for the season, Knight has been the one to step up. Prior to the injury on Sunday, he had 12 carries for 21 yards.