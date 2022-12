The Chicago Bears were already very thin at wide receiver and now they will be without Equanimeous St. Brown, who is officially out with a head injury.

Brown had a 20-yard reception, the biggest play so far in this game, but has been forced out of the game following that reception. Byron Pringle and Velus Jones. Jr. are the two best receivers on the depth chart with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool out.