Ryan Tannehill returns to game in Week 15 vs. Chargers

Update: Tannehill has returned to the game. His ankle is heaily taped, so he’s likely to not be very mobile, but he’s back.

Update: Tannehill is getting carted to the locker room and is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Malik Willis will take over.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has gone into the injury tent after injuring his leg early in the first quarter against the Chargers. He was able to slowly walk to the tent after getting tackled by Khalil Mack while scrambling. Malik Willis is his backup.

Tannehill has dealt with ankle injuries to both ankles this season and this could be another one, but it’s difficult to see where the injury is located just yet.