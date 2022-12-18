Marquez Valdes-Scantling returns to game in Week 15 vs. Texans

Update: MVS has been cleared to return to the game.

Melanie Collins says Valdes-Scantling has been cleared to return. https://t.co/VRoBk2g6ed — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 18, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans in Week 15 of the NFL season. The Chiefs wide receiving corps has been dealing with injuries all season, and this week is no different. Marquez Valdes-Scantling took a hard hit and was pulled from the game. He is getting checked out for a concussion. If he is unable to return, the Chiefs would be very thin at the position the rest of the way.

Looks like Marquez Valdes-Scantling being pulled off to be evaluated for a concussion — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 18, 2022

MVS is in the medical tent. If he's out, Chiefs are left with JuJu, Toney, Watson and Skyy Moore at WR — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 18, 2022

Valdes-Scantling has played in 13 games this season. He has brought in 34 of his 61 targets for 606 yards and a touchdown. MVS is often overshadowed in the offense, which isn’t hard with the season tight end Travis Kelce is having. Still, Valdes-Scantling has a role in the offense and plays it, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a reliable option as he goes through his progression. MVS also doubles as the team’s primary deep threat, so we could see the Chiefs slow down their pacing in this game.