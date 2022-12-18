 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling returns to game in Week 15 vs. Texans

Marquez Valdes-Scantling dealing with possible concussion in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the game at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Update: MVS has been cleared to return to the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Houston Texans in Week 15 of the NFL season. The Chiefs wide receiving corps has been dealing with injuries all season, and this week is no different. Marquez Valdes-Scantling took a hard hit and was pulled from the game. He is getting checked out for a concussion. If he is unable to return, the Chiefs would be very thin at the position the rest of the way.

Valdes-Scantling has played in 13 games this season. He has brought in 34 of his 61 targets for 606 yards and a touchdown. MVS is often overshadowed in the offense, which isn’t hard with the season tight end Travis Kelce is having. Still, Valdes-Scantling has a role in the offense and plays it, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a reliable option as he goes through his progression. MVS also doubles as the team’s primary deep threat, so we could see the Chiefs slow down their pacing in this game.

More From DraftKings Nation