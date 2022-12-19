Rams vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 15

Rams-Packers inactives

Rams: DL Aaron Donald, QB John Wolford, LB Travin Howard, DL Marquise Copeland, CB David Long Jr., OT Bobby Evans, DT Larrell Murchison

Packers: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Krys Barnes, LT David Bakhtiari, OT Caleb Jones, DL Jonathan Ford

Week 15’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Los Angeles Rams hitting the road to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. The Rams are coming off a come-from-behind win in Week 14, can they pull off another underdog victory?

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Rams have ruled out DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), CB David Long (groin) and QB John Wolford (neck). Center Brian Allen (knee) is the only questionable player for the Rams.

For the first time in a while, the Packers have a pretty light injury report. Only T David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) has been ruled out for the game, and the team doesn’t have any other players listed as questionable or doubtful. Starting running back Aaron Jones was limited all week with an ankle injury but doesn’t have an injury designation for Monday.