AJ Dillon is being evaluated for a concussion in Week 15 vs. Rams

Update: Dillon is being evaluated for a concussion. He is likely out for the rest of the game.

Update: Dillon is going into the locker room to get more treatment or tests or both. His injury is still unknown.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has been taken to the medical tent early in the fourth quarter. Dillon has been a bulldozer in this game and his loss would be detrimental to the Packers. Aaron Jones is a strong “backup,” but in this freezing game, Dillon has been tough to bring down.