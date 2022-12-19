 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AJ Dillon is being evaluated for a concussion in Week 15 vs. Rams

AJ Dillon suffered a head injury in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
&nbsp;AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers avoids a tackle by Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Update: Dillon is being evaluated for a concussion. He is likely out for the rest of the game.

Update: Dillon is going into the locker room to get more treatment or tests or both. His injury is still unknown.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has been taken to the medical tent early in the fourth quarter. Dillon has been a bulldozer in this game and his loss would be detrimental to the Packers. Aaron Jones is a strong “backup,” but in this freezing game, Dillon has been tough to bring down.

