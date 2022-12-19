Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, likely done for 2022 season, per report

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of playoff elimination, and they likely won’t have running back Jonathan Taylor around to help them avoid it. Taylor suffered an injury in the team’s 39-36 loss to the Vikings and Ian Rapoport is reporting it has been diagnosed as a high ankle sprain. Taylor is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

A high ankle sprain usually requires at least a four-to-six week recovery timeline if it does not require surgery. Taylor is still meeting with doctors, per Rapoport, but it’s unlikely the opinion will change much. And with the Colts’ playoff hopes almost extinguished, it makes no sense to risk an aggravation that could cost him any of the 2023 season.

The Colts close the season at home against the Chargers next Monday, on the road against the Giants on New Years’ Day, and at home against the Texans in the season finale. Deon Jackson and Zack Moss will get extensive work in Taylor’s absence. On Saturday, moss rushed 24 times for 81 yards and Jackson rushed 13 times for 55 yards.