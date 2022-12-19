Russell Wilson to start in Week 16 vs. Rams on Christmas day

The Denver Broncos were without their starting quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 15, as he was coming off a head injury. He Wilson was officially cleared on Friday, but the team decided to rest him another week, per ProFootballTalk. His backup Brett Rypien had an up and down day, but overall helped the Broncos to a win over the Cardinals.

This week Wilson will play according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett. There’s little doubt this season has been a monumental disappointment for the Broncos after giving up so much for Wilson in an offseason trade with the Seahawks. They’ll want to continue to try to figure things out with Wilson to finish out the season.

Russell Wilson injury updates

Monday update — Wilson has been cleared of his concussion and will start against the Rams this Sunday.

Fantasy football advice

Wilson’s return is a mixed bag, as he’s led the team to one of the worst offenses in the league. He was showing some upside when he was forced from the Kansas City game in Week 14, but it’s hard to trust him in fantasy at this point.