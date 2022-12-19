 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vrabel: If Ryan Tannehill is healthy, he’ll play in Week 16 vs. Texans

Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury. We break down the fantasy football impact.

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans looks to throw the ball during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers on Sunday and look to rebound this week against the Texans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered yet another ankle injury in that game, his third of the season, but was able to play with it heavily taped.

Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t give much detail into the injury on Monday, but he did say that Tannehill would play if he is healthy, per Jim Wyatt. Is that Vrabel saying that Tannehill is still the starter, which I don’t think anyone was questioning?

Malik Willis, who looked pretty awful in relief of Tannehill in previous games, did look a bit more poised and ready to play quarterback when Tannehill left for a few snaps against the Chargers. But, there’s no real controversy that Tannehill gives them the best chance to win if he’s healthy.

Ryan Tannehill injury updates

Monday update — Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury that he was able to play through in Week 15. He will likely miss some practice time, but he should have a good chance to play through the injury against Houston.

Fantasy football advice

Tannehill hasn’t been a fantasy relevant QB this season, which has a lot to do with a lack of standout receivers. It would be helpful to get Treylon Burks back from his concussion, but his status remains up in the air.

