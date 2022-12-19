Mike White limited in Monday practice ahead of Week 16 vs. Jaguars

Heading into Week 16, New York Jets quarterback Mike White is still dealing with a rib injury that he sustained during their loss to the Buffalo Bills a few weeks ago. The veteran journeyman was sidelined for their Week 15 loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, giving the reigns back to original starter Zach Wilson.

With their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars taking place on Thursday, there’s a huge question mark over whether or not White will be able to go. Head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on naming a starting quarterback for the primetime matchup but early signs are pointing towards White sitting out another week.

Mike White injury updates

Monday, Dec. 19 update — White was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday ahead of their Week 16 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the game taking place on Thursday, the Jets only conducted a walkthrough on Monday and the injury designation is an estimation.

Fantasy football advice

Prepare to keep White on your bench as it doesn’t appear that he’ll be ready to go in time for Thursday. With Wilson presumably starting again, that doesn’t bode well for Garrett Wilson's fantasy managers as the QB has struggled to get on the same page with the rookie wideout.