Report: Jalen Hurts could miss next two games with right shoulder sprain

Monday update: Hurts could end up missing the next two games with a chance they shut him down for the final three games of the season, per Jeff McLane. This report sure makes it seem like a foregone conclusion that Hurts won’t play this week at the very least. The Eagles just need one win to wrap up the No. 1 seed and backup Gardner Minshew should be able to win one of their last three games. It’s also worth noting the sprain is on Hurts’ throwing shoulder, so there will be some pain management he’ll have to deal with. There was no broken bones or major damage, so Hurts avoided a big-time issue but he’ll likely need a week or two to rest the shoulder given the workload it has during a game.

I’m told the injury is to Jalen Hurts’ right throwing shoulder. I’m told he needs some rest and some rehab. It is amazing some of the throws he made and how well he played after the sprain.



One Eagle told me “He’s a tough MF” https://t.co/W5OBg3FRrb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 19, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC behind an impressive season from their offense, specifically quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has been the MVP frontrunner for much of the season but it only takes one play to derail everything in the NFL. And that play may have occurred in Week 15 in Chicago against the Bears.

Jalen Hurts injury updates

The Eagles quarterback officially has a sprained shoulder. Hurts did appear to take a few bad hits in the contest and did momentarily go down after one particular play, but completed the contest and didn’t appear to have any major problems. He even lofted a big 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown as part of the drive to seal the game. The initial line at DraftKings Sportsbook for this Week 16 game was Cowboys -1.5 but it has moved to Cowboys -5. Only a quarterback can move a line like that, so speculation is rampant on Hurts’ availability. He’s officially uncertain to play, and practice reports during the week will tell us more.

Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder, source confirms. He was very slow to get up after this hit late in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/ETzvingnzj — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 19, 2022

#Eagles LT Jordan Mailata on QB Jalen Hurts taking hits and popping up, except for the one it took a little longer on:



“The one that scared me he just laid there. I ran over and said, ‘Stay down.’ And he said, ‘Pick me the fuck up.’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir.’” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 18, 2022

Fantasy football advice

If Hurts can’t play or is limited in any way, every Eagles skill player loses some value outside of running back Miles Sanders. However, all Philadelphia players would still be worth starting if Hurts is the quarterback in this game.

Playoff implications

This has massive playoff implications depending on the severity of the injury. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot but they can still lose out on the top seed. If Hurts is out, the Eagles will be underdogs against the Cowboys and Giants. They should still be favored over the Saints. If Hurts only misses one week, the Eagles are still the frontrunners for the No. 1 seed. In fact, Philadelphia only needs one win in the last three games to clinch the top seed.