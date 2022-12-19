Broncos hope Courtland Sutton can return in Week 16 vs. Rams

The Denver Broncos have been plagued with injuries to wide receivers this season and Courtland Sutton has been a key player missing from their game-day roster over the last couple weeks.

Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury, but there is hope that he can return in Week 16 on Christmas day when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Nathaniel Hackett told reporters they are “definitely hoping” that Sutton returns to play against the Rams, per Aric DiLalla.

Courtland Sutton injury updates

Monday update — Sutton looks like he has a chance to return this week from his hamstring injury.

Fantasy football advice

The Broncos offense has been awful all season and Sutton has had a down year with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, but there have been flashes. The main trouble is that he has just one touchdown on the season. He could be risky for fantasy coming off of injury as well.