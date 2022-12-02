Darius Slayton questionable for Week 13 vs. Commanders

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East battle for their Week 13 matchup. All season the Giants have dealt with injury concerns to their offense, and this week is no different, with a loaded injury report heading into the weekend. While not technically an injury, wide receiver Darius Slayton was listed as questionable and is dealing with an illness.

A dozen Giants “questionable” or “out” for Sunday’s big game against the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/Ktc7mKtc9d — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Slayton is New York’s leading receiver and would be a huge loss if he is unable to play. He has played in 10 games this season and has 27 receptions on 44 targets for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He is on the fringe of fantasy football relevance but just hasn’t been able to string together good performances. If you are desperate in a PPR league, you could start Slayton as a flex in deeper leagues. Outside of that, keep him on your bench, active or not.