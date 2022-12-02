Courtland Sutton questionable with illness ahead of Week 13 vs. Ravens

The Denver Broncos could be without their Top 2 receivers in Week 13, as both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are questionable. Jeudy is trying to return from an ankle injury, while Sutton appears to have come down with an illness late in the week. He was able to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was added to the injury report on Friday with the illness.

The timing of Sutton’s illness could make him more likely to sit than if it had been earlier in the week, but we likely won’t have a good read on this situation unless Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport give us a heads up on Saturday night, which they might.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

The Broncos offense has been truly awful this season, but Sutton has been the No. 1 receiver and they’ll be taking on a poor Ravens pass defense. If he plays, it might be worth the risk.