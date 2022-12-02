Brandin Cooks ruled OUT for Week 13 vs. Browns

Week 13 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, December 4. The Houston Texans are gearing up to welcome the Cleveland Browns to town. While all eyes will be on the return of Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson making his return to Houston and the NFL, the Texans have an injury that needs to be tracked. Top wide receiver Brandin Cooks has had a tumultuous season with the team. He has already been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game due to a calf injury that saw him limited in practice this week.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks is out Sunday against the Browns due to a calf injury. First-round CB Derek Stingley, Jr. is also out due to a hamstring injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Cooks is the only wide receiver that had retained any sort of fantasy football relevance. He has played in 10 games and has 44 receptions on 71 targets for 520 yards and a touchdown. The Houston offense has shifted from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen under center. Cooks was one of the only players that wasn’t immediately downgraded from this move. With Allen under center, it is too risky to trust any of the other pass-catchers so the only fantasy relevant player on Sunday for the Texans will be running back Dameon Pierce.