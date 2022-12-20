Kenny Pickett expected to start in Week 16 vs. Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was unable to play in Week 15’s win over the Carolina Panthers due to a concussion. Mitch Trubisky started for the Steelers in the 24-16 win, completing 17/22 passes for 179 yards. The Steelers stuck to the ground game and were able to play defense en route to the win. We’re updating you on the latest Pickett news this week.

Kenny Pickett injury updates

Tuesday, Dec. 20 update — Pickett has cleared concussion protocols and is expected to start in Week 16 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders after missing last week’s game.

Fantasy football advice

With Pickett back in the lineup, it shouldn’t have much of an impact in fantasy football. You’re not starting Pickett this week in the playoffs. Trubisky was bad. Pickett hasn’t been much better. Najee Harris should continue to eat in the run game with either QB under center. TE Pat Freiermuth should be the most impacted by Pickett’s return. He’s one of Pickett’s favorable targets in the passing game.