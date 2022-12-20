Devin Duvernay placed on IR with foot injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Falcons

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay left Tuesday’s practice with a foot injury that he sustained during practice. The Ravens claimed former Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins off of waivers on Tuesday.

Duvernay has been playing without starter Lamar Jackson in recent weeks, which has slowed his production. He had two receptions for 29 yards in Week 15. Jackson was not at practice on Tuesday.

Devin Duvernay injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 evening update — Duvernay is officially being placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury on Tuesday. Another tough break for the Ravens out.

Tuesday, December 20 update — Duvernay is undergoing tests for the foot injury he sustained at practice.

Fantasy football advice

With Duvernay is out, TE Mark Andrews and WR Demarcus Robinson will likely split the majority of targets from either Lamar Jackson or backup Tyler Huntley in Week 16. We might also see appearances from DeSean Jackson and new addition Sammy Watkins.

The Ravens are a bit of a fantasy minefield at the moment without Jackson, so keep the quarterback’s updates in mind before making any decisions. RB JK Dobbins was also missing from Tuesday’s practice.