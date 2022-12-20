JK Dobbins absent from practice ahead of Week 16 vs. Falcons

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins was activated off injured reserve in Week 14 and led the Ravens in rushing yards in Weeks 14 and 15, gaining a total of 245 yards and a touchdown over the two games.

He was on IR with a knee injury, and was not at practice on Tuesday ahead of the Ravens’ Week 16 matchup against the Falcons.

JK Dobbins injury updates

Tuesday, Dec 20 update — Dobbins was absent from Tuesday practice.

Fantasy football advice

Dobbins may not be dealing with an injury, as there was no injury designation next to his name. If he is absent, the Ravens have some good depth at the RB position, and we could expect Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake to fill in. In fact, without QB Lamar Jackson, Edwards and Drake will likely get the lion’s share of the rushing yards and could be good choices to add to starting fantasy lineups.

However, the information available right now doesn’t necessarily indicate that Dobbins is going to be limited or out this weekend. Updates to come.