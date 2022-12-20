Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris estimated to be limited Tuesday ahead of Week 16 vs. Bengals

The New England Patriots look to remain in the playoff hunt when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. Both Patriots running backs have started off the week with a limited practice session, although Tuesday’s report was just an estimation.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris injury updates

Stevenson and Harris are both dealing with different injuries. Stevenson has an ankle issue while Harris has been sidelined with a nagging thigh injury. However, it does seem like the Patriots are going to get both running backs for this game based on the estimated report Tuesday. There are still a few more days of practice for both players to log a full session and avoid a designation altogether.

Fantasy football advice

If one player is ruled out and the other is in, the available player would be the top running back. If both players are in, Stevenson likely headlines the backfield but Harris would have some flex appeal.