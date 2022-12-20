Tee Higgins limited ahead of Week 16 vs. Patriots

Tee Higgins was limited in practice this week ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 16. He was listed as limited in the Bengals’ walk-through on Tuesday.

In Cincinnati’s comeback win over the Buccaneers in Week 15, Higgins had five receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. He has scored in each of his last three games.

Tee Higgins injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — Higgins was listed as limited in Tuesday’s walk-through with a hamstring issue.

Fantasy football advice

If Higgins has his snaps limited or is unable to play this weekend, Joe Burrow will look toward Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase downfield. The Bengals have plenty of talent at the receiver position, though TE Hayden Hurst is still questionable. RBs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine will likely get plenty of targets and carries, as well.

Higgins leads the team in receiving yards for the season with 894.