Chase Claypool still dealing with knee injury ahead of Week 16 vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears are set to host the Buffalo Bills for their Week 16 matchup on Saturday and wide receiver Chase Claypool is still dealing with a nagging knee injury heading into the week. Claypool initially sustained the injury during the team’s Week 13 loss to the Packers and even after getting a week off with a bye in Week 14, he was unable to go in their loss to the Eagles this past Sunday.

Claypool has yet to make much of an impact for the team since being dealt by the Steelers before the trade deadline. With the Bears already well out of playoff contention, one would wonder if the team would think about shutting him down if the injury is still severe.

Chase Claypool injury updates

Tuesday, December 20 update — Claypool was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday. It was a walkthrough, so his designation was an estimate. We’ll see how his status progresses over the next two days.

Fantasy football advice

If Claypool is unable to go for Saturday’s showdown, Byron Pringle’s fantasy value only goes up.